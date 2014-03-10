WRONG_WOEID WRONG_WOEID

Stop Antigua Land Grab - Demand Legislation to Protect Public Lands

We live in a world where power is very unbalanced. Power imbalances are at the root of most social problems. Correcting power imbalances will go a long way towards solving many problems... Read more

Walker says Nibbs Difficult

Barbuda's Member of Parliament

Commonwealth to Observe General Elections

Commonwealth Secretary-General

More Cash Seized at Airport

Antigua St. John's - On Tuesday June 3, the O...

Disabled Man Steals Phone

A disabled man appeared in court charged with stealing a cell phone.

Antigua Participates in Caribbean Week in New York

Antigua St. John's - Antigua and Barbuda is a...

Release The Power Plant Documents

Car Park to Open Next Year

Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer is promising that the controversial multi-purpose car park facility would become operational by next year.

Ten Days of Anxiety - We Ready - Part I

The delayed announcement of the "Date for the 2014 Elections," no doubt, had caused consternation among the citizenry. For the candidates, equally there was anxiety.

Shaggy Woos Audience at Shirley Heights

Thousands of fans flocked to Shirley Heights on Tuesday for the big concert of Antigua Sailing Week, presented by English Harbour.

Cycling Meet Postponed for Elections

The Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Association has rescheduled this weekend's cycling event, the 2014 Matthew's Auto Parts Bike Race.

MBS to Stop Accepting Laminated Cards

The Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) is advising the general public that effective Monday, 14th July, 2014, the old MBS laminated cards will no longer be accepted.

Antiguan Joins Equity Partnership

After almost 10 years in the Moscow office of the world's biggest law firm, DLA Piper, Julien Hansen, 33, has joined the firm's equity partnership.

Cadets Complete GATE Training

Thirteen young Antiguans are equipped to become entrepreneurs after completing training through the Government Assisted Technology Enterprise program.

Of Broadcast Licenses and Press Freedom

The topic of freedom of the press was raised as the government issued FM broadcast licenses to two church groups during a brief ceremony.

Molwyn Takes up Cell Tower Issue

Senior Member of the Antigua Labour Party (ALP) and Member of Parliament in St. Mary's North Molwyn Joseph has taken up the proliferation of cell towers issue.

ABLP Full Recording - Part III



ABLP Full Recording - Part Two



ABLP Full Recording - Corruption Can't Fight Corruption



New Recording - ALP Blackmail, Goons, and the Little Girl



New Recording - Asot Michael and Gaston Browne the Propagandists



New Recording - Robin Yearwood Lester Bird Kickbacks Exposed Part II



Shocking Revelations Surrounding VC Bird Death



Asot, Lester, Gaston - The Plot - Part 2



Asot, Lester, Gaston - The Plot



Gaston Browne Involved



Asot Michael Lester Bird Corruption



Asot and Lester Wire Transfers



Asot Details Lester's Kickbacks and Bribery



APUA Headquarters Kickbacks



Asot Confesses to Money Laundering

